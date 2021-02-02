  • Download mobile app
02 Feb 2021, Edition - 2030, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, will always remain part of state: Ajit Pawar
  • Farmers told to vacate Ghazipur protest site connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi
  • Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers’ tractor parade
Travel

Coimbatore

Collector reviews Elephant Welfare Camp preparations

Covai Post Network

February 2, 2021

Share

A consultative meeting with all departmental officers on the preparations for the Elephant Welfare Camp was held at the Collectorate under the chairmanship of Collector K Rajamani.

Collector Rajamani addressed the gathering. The interior and exterior of the camp premises should be protected from disturbance by wildlife. Observation towers should be set up and hunting guards should be hired in rotation to monitor the movement of wild elephants.

The Department of Animal Husbandry should take care of the welfare of the elephants, provide medicines for treatment, vaccines, set up temporary camps and make facilities for emergency treatment. 104 ambulances should be on standby at the camp premises with medicines and equipment for 24 hours emergency treatment. The Electricity Board should take appropriate action to provide uninterrupted power to the camp.

The local government should provide drinking water to the camp and take immediate action to remove the daily sludge. Each elephant will be allowed two persons as pagan and assistant to take care of the elephants. A temporary medical camp should be set up on the premises for examination and emergency treatment.

The food served to the elephant pagans should be of good quality. Elephants need to remove the mud to bathe and ensure good water supply. Ensure that roads are flat and strong without ridges and ditches. Milk and other supplies required for the camp should be provided in a timely manner. Firefighters with firefighting equipment should be on standby. He said all departmental officers should extend full cooperation to make the Elephant Welfare Camp better.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿