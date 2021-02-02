Collector reviews Elephant Welfare Camp preparations

Covai Post Network

A consultative meeting with all departmental officers on the preparations for the Elephant Welfare Camp was held at the Collectorate under the chairmanship of Collector K Rajamani.

Collector Rajamani addressed the gathering. The interior and exterior of the camp premises should be protected from disturbance by wildlife. Observation towers should be set up and hunting guards should be hired in rotation to monitor the movement of wild elephants.

The Department of Animal Husbandry should take care of the welfare of the elephants, provide medicines for treatment, vaccines, set up temporary camps and make facilities for emergency treatment. 104 ambulances should be on standby at the camp premises with medicines and equipment for 24 hours emergency treatment. The Electricity Board should take appropriate action to provide uninterrupted power to the camp.

The local government should provide drinking water to the camp and take immediate action to remove the daily sludge. Each elephant will be allowed two persons as pagan and assistant to take care of the elephants. A temporary medical camp should be set up on the premises for examination and emergency treatment.

The food served to the elephant pagans should be of good quality. Elephants need to remove the mud to bathe and ensure good water supply. Ensure that roads are flat and strong without ridges and ditches. Milk and other supplies required for the camp should be provided in a timely manner. Firefighters with firefighting equipment should be on standby. He said all departmental officers should extend full cooperation to make the Elephant Welfare Camp better.