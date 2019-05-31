Collector warns dealers of banned tobacco products

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : District Collector K Rajamani Friday warned that he would book and detain under Goondas Act all those who are found involved repeatedly in the illegal trade of banned tobacco products.

Rajamani was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where he released India’s first animated videos on the ill effects of tobacco and lung cancer awareness launched by Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) here as part of World No Tobacco Day.

Even as people, particularly in rural areas, were falling a prey to tobacco due to lack of awareness, he said it was ironical that educated and affluent sections of the society were also becoming slaves of tobacco, especially smoking.

SRIOR Director Dr P Guhan said that animated videos, both in English and Tamil, can be shared and viewed in smartphones.The institute had taken an extra step in launching it in a format that can be played in the institute’s dedicated awareness van.

The van will go to all primary health centres and public places to screen these videos and other awareness videos, with a dedicated counsellor accompanying the van to screen for oral lesions as well as to help people quit tobacco, Guhan said.