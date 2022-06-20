  • Download mobile app
21 Jun 2022, Edition - 2534, Tuesday
College commemorates Global Yoga Day

Covai Post Network

June 20, 2022

International Day of Yoga 2022 is celebrated at Karpagam Nursing College. Presided by Prof.S.Sudha, Principal, Karpagam College of Nursing, Shri. Kareena B.Thengamem, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, Government of India, Coimbatore is the special guest. Yoga Demonstration done by Dr. S. Sudhakar, Director, Physical Education and Felicitation given by Dr.A.Dharmaraj, Director, Extension Programme. More than 100 students participated and benefited from this programme.

