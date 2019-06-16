College student held for killing cousin brother near Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 20-year-old student has been arrested on charges of killing his cousin brother in Avinashi in nearby Tirupur district.

According to the police, Francis Vallarasu, hailing from Ramanathapuram district, was staying in a house in Kasigounderpudur, along with his Father Jesusaju and his cousin brother, Augustine from Sivaganga district.

Both the cousins were studying in a private college there.

Jesuraju, who returned home after his duty in a hotel Friday night found Augustine lying dead in a pool of blood and informed police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem, police said today.

Police traced Vallarasu who was absconding and arrested him Saturday evening and remanded to custody, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Vallarasu was angry on the remarks made by Augustine about his father and his bad habits and in a fit of anger fatally hit him on his head with an iron bar. Further investigations are on, the police said.