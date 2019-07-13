Cong protest in Coimbatore against BJP ‘poaching’ MLAs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Protesting against the alleged poaching of their MLAs by BJP, Congress workers on Saturday staged demonstrations at two places in the city.

Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to ‘buy’ MLAs in Congress-ruled States, the workers raised anti-BJP slogans. By attempting horse-trading, the BJP was killing democracy in the country and wanting to topple elected governments, they alleged.

While Congress state working president Mayura Jayakumar led the demonstration near south taluk office, north district secretary VMC Manoharan was at the forefront at RS Puram, police said.