  • Download mobile app
04 Jan 2021, Edition - 2001, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Conservancy workers on contract demand salary hike

Covai Post Network

January 4, 2021

Share

AITUC, Tamilnadu Annal Ambedkar Health and Hygiene and General Workers Union and Janasakthi Mazdoor Sabha and other unions have filed a petition at the District Collector’s office, seeking an increase in the salaries of contract cleaners.

According to the petition, tens of thousands of cleaners have been hired on a contract and daily basis for the local government work in Coimbatore, including by the Corporation, municipality, and panchayat union.

Their salaries are very, very low. According to the Supreme Court order, they should be paid the same as permanent workers. Coimbatore Corporation alone employs about 3,000 cleaners on a contract basis.

They are paid only Rs. 375 per day. This too is accused of not being fully given. The District Collector should issue an order appointing a minimum wage of Rs. 676 for contract employees in Coimbatore, the petition said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿