தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Construction worker, friend get life sentence for killing wife’s lover

by CovaipostNetwork

November 6, 2017

A special court here on Monday awarded life sentence to two persons for stabbing to death a hotel employee some 20 months ago.

The prosecution case was that the deceased Murthy, a parotta master in a hotel, reportedly had an affair with the wife of a construction worker Satheeshkumar in Saravanampatti.

Agitated over this, Satheeshkumar with the help of his friend Hari Krishnan stabbed Murthy to death on April 10 last year.

Police had arrested the duo, who were on bail. The case was going on in the special court (hearing bomb blast cases).

Delivering the judgment, Judge Gunasekharan ordered the accused to undergo life imprisonment.

﻿