Construction worker killed, 14 injured in building collapse

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2018

COIMBATORE: A construction worker was killed and 14 others injured on Friday, when the roof of an under construction building collapsed near Pollachi. The dead has been identified as Kannan (18) from Odisha.

According to police, 15 workers were caught under the debris when the building – to accommodate a school – collapsed suddenly.

On information, Fire and rescue personnel and police rushed to the spot and managed to pull them out.

Kannan died on the way to Pollachi Government Hospital. While nine others have been admitted in the same hospital, two persons with head injuries have been admitted in the Government Hospital here. Three were treated as outpatients.

The building became too wet due to the heavy rains and roof of first floor came down due to weight of construction materials stored there, police said.

