Coimbatore : CoP lauds woman constable’s presence of mind

Coimbatore: City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran today appreciated the presence of mind of a woman constable in saving the life of a 50-year-old differently able person, who had suddenly suffered severe chest pain a week ago.

The first grade constable Baby, attached to the Race Course Station, was on duty at the District Collectorate on July 9.

She noticed a person, returning after submitting a petition to the office of District Collector, suffering from severe chest pain and immediately gave first aid and sent him in an autorickshaw to the Government Hospital where he recovered, police said.

The humanitarian service and presence of mind received wide appreciation from the general public present there. Lauding the gesture, Sumit Saran,gave a certificate to Baby at the Commissionerate.