Corona Awareness Song from Isha goes viral

Coimbatore, Apr 15 : Isha’s New Peppy Song with A Corona Message is fast going viral on the social media .



Isha Foundation has released the fun Coronavirus awareness song to spread key message on hygiene and sanitation among people living in remote villages in Tamil Nadu.

The upbeat song, composed by famous folk musician Anthony Dasan, sung by Navafalraja and brilliantly enacted by Isha volunteers, is already

going viral on social media.

Lyrics of the peppy song, composed in village folk style, convey the simple message that “If we cover our mouth and hands, coronavirus will stay away from us”.

Towards the end of the video, the Foundation founder Sadhguru says, “It is the basic responsibility of each of us to protect our body from coronavirus.

For that, we should ensure social distancing. If we act responsibly, we can shift the crucial danger into small risks.”

Isha is carrying out Corona awareness work in 17 panchayats in Coimbatore in collaboration with the government health and police departments as

part of its outreach programme called “Rural Rejuvenation Programme”.

A team of Isha volunteers is out in the nearby villages, helping the district administration to offer protective gears to healthcare workers and policemen and also distributing medical supplies, food, immunity boosting herbal drink to tide over these tough times.