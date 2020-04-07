Corona Disinfectant Tunnel’ at Coimbatore  Uzhavar Sandhai  installed      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : To protect the vendors and consumers, a “Corona Disinfectant Tunnel” was installed at Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers market-shandy) here Tuesday.

This portable tunnel is 16-feet long made of stainless steel, fitted in a mild steel frame. As people walk through the tunnel for about 3-5

seconds the disinfectant is sprayed on the people.

The tunnel will be operating during the opening hours of the market and will efficiently disinfect the vendors and public while entering the market.

The disinfection is a fine mist of Sodium-Hypochlorite in a water-base at 0.5 ppm, nozzles have fitted throughout the length of the tunnel to spray the disinfectant solution. One needs to wash his hands before entering the tunnel,.

conceptualized by Tirupur based D Venkatesh.

“These vendors are risking their lives to provide us essential commodities. So we thought of doing something for their safety and hygiene.”

“Venkatesh’s tunnel is really unique and it disinfects a person effectively within short

span of time, hence with the support of Coimbatore Corporation we installed the tunnel in farmers’ market as many people from different part of the district come here every day,” Coimbatore Zone Director of Casagrand, a leading builders, Senthil Kumar said.

The tunnel a joint effort of Casagrand and the City Corporation, was inaugurated by Municicpal Administration Minister, S P Velumani.

Such a tunnel is already introduced in Tirupur.