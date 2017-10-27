27 Oct 2017, Edition - 836, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Coimbatore

Corporation awards those who celebrated Green Diwali

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In order to encourage citizens to practice eco – friendly pollution-free Diwali , the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation distributed ‘Green Diwali’ awards today for people who celebrated Diwali in a unique way.

The 34 awardees were selected from 140 nominations which were from various walks of life like residents, students, organizations, institutions and apartments. The nominations were sent to a Whatsapp number and the winners were selected after a tough scrutiny.

14 individuals, six NGOs, nine institutions, four apartments, and one resident welfare Association was awarded. Shields of recognition were away given by Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Commissioner and Special Officer, Coimbatore Corporation.

Those awarded include – NGOs who celebrated diwali in tribal villages by distributing new clothes and sweets; individuals and families who celebrated without fire crackers; celebrations at Tribal Schools by NGOs by providing new clothes, sweets and toys to children.

Some of the awardees donated clothes in slum areas. A student bought books instead of crackers. This is the second year Corporation is giving away these awards.

