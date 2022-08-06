COUNCIL FOR THE INDIAN SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION REGIONAL ATHLETIC MEET – AUGUST 1ST AND 2ND 2022

Covai Post Network

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Tamil Nadu Regional Athletic meet was held at the Nehru stadium in Chennai on August 1st and 2nd 2022.

This mega event hosted by Sishya, Chennai had 43 schools with 930 students participating from Tamil Nadu region. It was inaugurated by Mr. Muneer Sait, an Olympic medalist in Hockey, who is a retired Indian Hockey goalkeeper.

Despite the intense heat all the events were conducted as per the schedule. It was a challenge for the students of our school, as all the participants were well prepared, yet our students braved the weather to clinch 59 gold, 37 silver and 23 bronze medals to emerge as the overall champions of the Tamil Nadu Region.

It is encouraging to see the boys and girls win the Divisional Championships in all the categories – Sub Junior, Junior and Senior.

Individual championships were also

achieved by the following:

Sub Junior Boys – Sarvesh S

Junior Boys – Prajit R, Sawan S Reginold

Senior Boys – Rohit T, Vishnupriyan

Senior Girls – Kareeshma M

The indomitable Judians walked away as the overall champion with a total of 119 medals.

It is a proud moment for the 38 athletes out of the 63 who are eagerly looking forward to participate in the CISCE National Athletic Meet at Pune from November 3rd to 7th, 2022.

The school is really honoured by the tremendous effort of the students in accomplishing laurels for the institution. The Chairman – Dr. P.P Dhanarajan, Principal – Dr. Saro Dhanarajan and Executive Director – Dr. Samjith Dhanarajan congratulates the staff and students on achieving this phenomenal victory.