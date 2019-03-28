Couple arrested for murder of elderly woman

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A couple have been detained on charges of murdering a elderly woman in the city on the night of March 18.

The couple–Ramesh and his wife Kanchana–had gone to the house of the victim to see a vacant portion for rent in Sowripalayam late night and the husband of the woman found her lying in a pool of blood with jewellery missing, as she had not returned.

Five teams formed to investigate the murder, managed to zero in on the couple, through house brokers and CCTC footage in the vicinity of 15 kms, settled in Sulur on the outskirts, police said.

Police took them into custody early Thursday and said to have confessed to the crime and robbery, since they were in financial burden.

Police recovered six sovereign jewellery and a two wheeler used by the couple and further interrogation was on, they said.