Court orders Govt to pay solatium to communal murder victim’s family

Coimbatore : A district court here today ordered Tamil Nadu Government to pay Rs.two lakh as interim solatium to the family of a Dravida Viduthalai Kazhakam functionary Farooq, who was killed allegedly on communal grounds in the city two years ago.

The family members of the deceased had filed a petition in the court seeking solatium, as given by the government for communal deaths.

Based on the petition, Principal District Judge, R Shaktivel ordered the state government to pay the solatium to the family, of which Rs.one lakh should be deposited in the name of two children and Rs.50,000 each to the wife and parents.

Farooq was murdered for being an atheist on March 16 2017 and three persons were arrested in this connection.