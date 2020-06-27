Covid-19 cases shoot up in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

The Covid-19 infections figure shot up on Saturday,raising alarm among all sections of the society in the district.

Urging the people to step up their cooperation to the district administration which was trying its best to contain the menace,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said here on Saturday that all private firms have been directed to screen their employees with Thermal Scanners and Pulse Oxymeters before allowing them to reach their work spot. If any symptoms are noticed the nearest hospital or the Covid Control Room (toll free number 1077) should be notified.

Of the ten persons found infected on Saturday,a 41 year old Male belonged to Kamaraj hagar near Yellanhalli, a man aged 65 and another aged 35 belonged to Yellanhalli,a woman aged 23 hailed from Puutusamy lane in Ooty,two men aged 53 and 21 were from Alexandra house,Ooty.All of them had come into secondary contact with the Public Relations Officer of a private company.

Of the rest a 25 year old man belonged to Thilagar Nagar near Thuthutmattam,a 31 year old man was from Udhayam nagar,Coonoor and a 43 year old woman was from Ramchand Square,Kotagiri.While the first two were secondary contact cases the third had just returned from Mettupalayam after attending the funeral of her mother.