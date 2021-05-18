COVID-19 second wave: Isha adopts 43 villages for relief work, reaches around 2 lakh villagers

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore: Intensifying its ongoing pandemic relief activities in the community, Isha Outreach announced that it is now working in 43 villages around the Isha Yoga Center to mitigate the deadly impact of the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Around 2 lakh villagers in 17 Panchayats are covered in the outreach.

Isha Residents, Brahmacharis, volunteers and community youth are working on ground to support vulnerable rural communities who are severely hit by the loss of livelihoods. The outreach also supports doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and frontline non-healthcare workers such as the Police. The effort is part of the Isha COVID Action plan and has been ongoing since last April.

Adopting a holistic approach to the challenge, Isha’s relief work focuses on enhancing physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing in rural communities. The relief activities include:

1. A daily serving of a herbal health drink to 1.2 lakh people to improve their immunity.

2. Disseminating two simple but powerful Yogic practices to 1.5 lakh people to enhance their immunity and increase oxygen level in the system. The processes – ‘Simha Kriya’ and ‘Sashtanga’ –have been specially designed by Sadhguru to counter the deadly effect of the virus on the respiratory system.

3. Awareness building activities focused on prevention and vaccination.

4. Distribution of protective gear and sanitizers to 2,500 frontline workers.

5. Supporting sanitization of 7 Government Hospitals every day.

6. Transport and logistics support to reach patients to treatment centres and hospitals.

7. All necessary help is provided to corona patients and people in the containment zones wherever required.

Isha volunteers have been working on ground since 1 April 2020. Last year, Sadhguru offered the premises of the Yoga Center to the government of Tamil Nadu in the event of a breakout of the virus in the region.

The second wave of the pandemic has surged rapidly in the state with a high rate of transmission. Last week, Sadhguru offered the premises of all Isha Vidhya schools in nine districts of the state to the government as COVID care centers.