02 Jul 2021, Edition - 2180, Friday
Covid cases falling in the Nilgiris, says Ramachandran

Radhakrishnan D

July 2, 2021

Udhagamandalam: Intensified efforts are paying good dividends on the Covid Control front in the Nilgiris, said the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran in Gudalur on Friday.Pointing out that Chief Minister Mr.M.K.Stalin was directly monitoring the efforts, he said that the number of new infections have started falling.

Stating that the Chief Minister has directed local ministers to oversee the progress of various schemes in their respective districts, Mr.Ramachandran said that steps will be taken to expedite their implementation.In tune with this the officials in-charge of the Rupees 4.75 crore improvement works at the bus stand in Gudalur have been instructed to complete them by December 2021.He added that the rain damaged bridge at Golden Avenue will be reconstructed within two months.

He assured that high priority will be accorded to the provision of basic amenities.

Earlier he inspected the Farmers Market,the bus stand and a few other places.

Among those present were the Revenue Divisional Officer,Gudalur Mr.Saravana Kannan and the Municipal Commissioner Mr.Bhaskaran.

