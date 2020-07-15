Covid gets 25 more in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Adding to the growing concern on the Covid front in the Nilgiris, another 25 joined the list of infected persons on Wednesday.

According to Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the Nilgiris Collector,the total now stands at 277,with six from Tuesday’s list having been included in those of other districts.

Of those infected,one has died,while 107 have been totally cured.The rest are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Among the new infections,three were due to a function organised at Thangadu Oranalli village,while the others , from various parts of the district,particularly Coonoor and its surroundings ,had caught the virus from other sources.