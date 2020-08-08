CPIM demands withdrawl of education policy and EIA

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district CPIM demanded the Central Government for withdrawing the New Education Policy, which its termed depriving the rights and educational dreams of poor students.

In a resolution adopted at the District Committee meeting held yesterday, CIPM said that the party had already opposed the draft policy, as it was a step towards privatisation of education.

Stating that many educationists and academicians have opposed the the policy, it said that the government’s decision to impose third language on the students will take the nation backwards.

Similarly, the meeting also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed Environment Impact Assesment (EIA) act, which will seriously affect the Western Ghats in the district and said that this was nothing but a tool to

handover the nature to big corporates for abstracting mines and mineral resources.