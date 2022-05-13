CREDAI Coimbatore welcomes enhanced powers for LPA and the New Single Sindow System at DTCP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – CREDAI Coimbatore has been periodically representing to the Government of Tamil Nadu to increase the approval powers of the Local Planning Authority at Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu Government in its recent Letter No. 1858/UD2/2022-1 dated 21.4.2022 from Housing and Urban Development Department has announced delegation of greater powers to district officers of DTCP. Accordingly, The Joint Director of LPA Coimbatore can grant planning permission for Non-High-Rise buildings, Residential, Commercial and Industrial buildings for a total built up area of 40,000 sft.

Mr. Gugan Ilango, President CREDAI Coimbatore, in a statement said “CREDAI Coimbatore welcomes this public friendly decision of the Government which will significantly speed up the approval process and result in faster economic development of Coimbatore and other districts”.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has also accorded “Go Live” permission for implementing the single window approval in CMDA and DTCP Chennai with effect from 1.5.2022. CREDAI Coimbatore hopes that this single window system would effectively integrate the functioning of the concerned departments and simplify the approval process for the public.