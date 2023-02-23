CSB Bank in association with CRISIL conducts its first edition of Knowledge Series on Textile sector for SMEs in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Leading Private Sector lender CSB Bank with a lineage of 100 years, in association with CRISIL, a global analytics company, conducted the first edition of its knowledge session for SME entrepreneurs from the textile industry in Coimbatore. The event saw participation from SMEs from both Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

CRISIL showcased an insightful presentation that captured the latest trends in the textile sector, the challenges and opportunities in this sector, and the way forward for the sector. The event also witnessed CSB Bank and CRISIL, unveil a newsletter titled InFocus with insights on the textile industry.

Mr. Shyam Mani, Head SME and NRI Banking, CSB Bank said, “The knowledge session on the textile sector was aimed to empower and guide SMEs from Coimbatore and Tiruppur region in their journey of growth and stand committed as a preferred Bank.”

“While access to formal credit is critical for SMEs to flourish, they need the right information and knowledge to propel their business and scale newer heights. We believe our partnership with CRISIL will play a key role in unlocking the maximum value for SMEs,” stated Manish Agarwal, Chief Credit Officer of CSB Bank.

“Participation of a large number of SMEs from the textile sector was a great sign of vibrancy of the industry in this region and we look forward to continuing our support to the textile industry,” said R Srinivasan, Zonal Head South, SME & LAP Business, CSB Bank.

The event witnessed the presence of SME Entrepreneurs, local associations along with key banking officials of CSB Bank such as Puneet Nagpal – Head SME Credit and Aman Singla – Head Transaction Banking