Curtain comes down on a summer of discontent

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: With the weatherman predicting that the South-West monsoon would be on time the Nilgiris is getting ready to bid adieu to the summer of 2020 ,a summer which will go down in history as a “summer of discontent”.

With disappointments having become the order of the season owing to the worldwide spread of Covid-19 and the precautionary measures like

the lockdown taken to combat the disease, high on the list was the disappointment caused by the cancellation of the 124th Flower Show ,the highlight of the season, at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG).According to the Joint Director of Horticulture, The Nilgiris Mr.Siva Subramaniam Samraj,a great deal of effort had gone into the preparations for the show.Speaking to The Covai Post here on Friday,he said that special attention had been paid to the Glass House where a unique variety of balsams were a treat to the eyes. A few new features had also been added inside the garden and fallen trees had been put to good use. Galleries had been decked up with a wide variety of flowers

and floral arrangements had added value. The main lawn of the garden looked its pristine best.

Regrettably the show could not be showcased. However the beauty of the garden was used to show how much the selfless contribution of the

Covid warriors was appreciated. The show was thrown open to them and their families on different days by adopting all the safety measures like social distancing. Among the visitors was the Collector of Nilgiris Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Work on shuffling the floral arrangements would begin on Saturday and by about June 6th all of them would be removed.

Pointing out that normally private gardens in various parts of the district played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the show,he said that usually about 175 gardens are entered under various categories of the competitions conducted by the Department of Horticulture. Stating that the competitors begin their preparations in

November itself, Mr.Samraj lamented that it was a major letdown for them this summer.

The Chief Manager of the State Bank of India,Ooty Mr.D.Gangaraj Durai regretted that due to the cancellation of the show all the efforts of the branch to beautify its garden had gone in vain.

The disappointment also extends to those involved in the organisation of other events of the season like the Summer Festival, theRose Show,the Fruit Show, the Spice Show,the Boat Race,The Boat Pageant,the Dog Show and the Vegetable Show.

No less disappointed are the organisers of the Ooty Racing Season. Among the visibly disappointed are those in the hospitality and travel sectors and various sections of the mercantile community whose dependence on the Summer tourist season is enormous.