Customers besiege nationalised bank

Image credit : Illustrative Image

COIMBATORE: About 50 persons on Tuesday besieged Central Bank of India at Avarampalayam here after news spread that a customer was given duplicate jewellery after he cleared the gold loan.

According to police, one Ganesh, a cycle shop owner, had pledged 190 grams gold and taken Rs.3.10 lakh loan from the bank.

Since the bank decided to auction the jewels, Ganesh arranged Rs.3.60 lakh and took back the pledged jewels.

“But he was shocked when he found that the jewels returned to him were duplicate,” police added.

As the news spread, a group of customers rushed to the bank to know the fate of their jewels.

The bank management assured the customers that their jewels were safe. Police are on look out for the jewel appraiser, Karthik.