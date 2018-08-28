  • Download mobile app

28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

  • Congress has a habit of criticising everything, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ready for party launch, releases ‘Rule Book’ listing the guidelines for its member
  • HC stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Modi
  • Habeas Corpus plea filed in Delhi HC challenging Gautam Navlakha’s arrest
  • Cops procure transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao arrested
Travel

Coimbatore

Customers besiege nationalised bank

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

COIMBATORE: About 50 persons on Tuesday besieged Central Bank of India at Avarampalayam here after news spread that a customer was given duplicate jewellery after he cleared the gold loan.

According to police, one Ganesh, a cycle shop owner, had pledged 190 grams gold and taken Rs.3.10 lakh loan from the bank.

Since the bank decided to auction the jewels, Ganesh arranged Rs.3.60 lakh and took back the pledged jewels.

“But he was shocked when he found that the jewels returned to him were duplicate,” police added.

As the news spread, a group of customers rushed to the bank to know the fate of their jewels.

The bank management assured the customers that their jewels were safe. Police are on look out for the jewel appraiser, Karthik.

