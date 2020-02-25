Customers lay siege SBI branch near Palladam over loot

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed near Palladam in Tirupur district Tuesday, as the customers of SBI from where Rs.20 lakh and cash were robbed two days ago, over the silence of bank officials on the incident.

The bank was found looted Monday morning, with cash and jewels missing from the locker, the estimate of which was yet to be assessed.

As the customers did not get proper response from the bank on the incident, they laid siege of the bank and squatted on the road, even as DIG of Police Karthikeyan was carrying out inquiry into the incident, police said.

Other police officials managed to convince the agitating customers, who dispersed after some time, police said.

Majority of the customers were farmers, who have pledged their jewels and also deposited money.