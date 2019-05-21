CUTN application dates extended

Covai Post Network

Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudy is introducing 4 Post Graduate programmes from this academic year. The application date has been extended from 15th of May till 25th of May. Candidates should register and get their respective application number.

The student intake is 20 for each course. The admission process is wholly on merit basis.

Candidates willing to apply for more than one programme have to enroll and pay separately. Registration fee for the entrance examination is Rs 1000 for general category and Rs 500 for SC/ST.

For Application visit : https://admission.cutn.ac.in

For further details : https://cutn.ac.in