Udhagamandalam: The Covid count recorded on Monday,in the Nilgiris was 60.

Though it came as some sort of relief ,to the people of the district,one more death was recorded.While the number of deaths went up to 36,the total number of persons infected by the virus,now stands at 6149.The total number of persons discharged is now 5554 and the number of persons undergoing treatment is 559.