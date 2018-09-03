Dalit party seeks permission to carry weapons for self protection

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dravidar Tamilar Party today urged the district administration to allow Dalits to carry weapons for self protection, following increased assaults and murders against them.

Armed with toy guns, a few members of the party arrived at the Collectorate to submit a petition in this regard.

Since the collector, T N Hariharan was not not present, they handed over their requisition to RDO, which sought to allow to carry weapons like guns for their safety, particularly Arundhathiyar community, against whom the incidents of attacks were increasing.

The community people were harassed by other castes, leading to suicides and even the murders were converted as suicides, they said in the memorandum.

In view of such dangerous situation, the administration should concede the request and allow to carry guns under the provision of SC/ST 1989 Act.