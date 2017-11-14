Dalit youth Shankar’s murder verdict on Dec 12

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The verdict in the sensational killing of a Dalityouth V Shankar in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district in March last year will be pronounced on December 12.In the alleged ‘honour killing,’ 22-year old Shankar was hacked to death and his caste Hindu wife Kausalya (19) was brutally attacked. Police had filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against 11 persons, including the girl’s parents.

The trial was held by Tirupur principal district judge Alamelu Natarajan.The video footage of the daylight crime when the victim was waiting for a bus after purchase of some textile material led to the arrest. The accused were detained under the Goondas Act and included Kausalya’s parents Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi and her maternal uncle Pandidurai. Charges included murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

More than 100 persons, including the District Collector, were examined.

All the accused were produced before the court. Kausalya too was present when the judge announced that the verdict would be pronounced on December 12.