Dancers greet Freedom 75 at Wellington

Radhakrishnan D

With the nation commemorating Freedom 75,in a fitting manner and showcasing with pride the ‘Azad Ka Amrit Mohotsav (AKAM) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) today organised a colourful programme at Wellington near here to mark the occasion.

Part of a series of events conducted by the DSSC,the cultural programme titled ‘Shivoham’ featured comtemporary dance ballet and

traditional Kalakshetra style Bharatanatyam.

Witnessed by Lt.General S.Mohan, Commandant,DSSC and all the officers and their families of the institution,25 dancers,mostly children of Coonoor from Nrutya Seva Niketan performed a number of dances based on patriotic and national themes including ‘Vande Matram’, ‘Tribute to River Ganga’ and ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. It represented a true salut to India in its 75th year of Independence.

The dancers were under Guru Yalini who is an alumni of esteemed Kalakshetra Foundation at Chennai, who has also been conferred the

title ‘Natya Visharat’.