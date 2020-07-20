Dancing the virus away Badaga style

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Videos and photographs of dances by Badagas,the largest indigenous community of the Blue Mountains,doing the rounds,off and on,is common.

However,since Sunday,a couple of videos have gone viral,though there is nothing new in the dance or the accompanying beat.

However what set them apart and made them the talk of the town,were the places at which the dances were performed and the composition of the performers.

While the places were Corona Care Centres in Ooty and Coonoor, the dancers were Badagas who had recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Though initially raising eyebrows ,owing to the growing fear over the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris and the increasing stress on social distancing,the spirit of the patients prevailed and their mood came in for appreciation by various sections of the society.

What was particularly noted was that even ,under pressure, health workers,in protective gear , had been caught by the mood.

Though none of the patients could be contacted for a response, some of their relatives said that it had shown that they would not be demoralised by the virus,which the whole world was battling.

However some hoped that it would not become a trend as,the physical and mental condition, of all the patients should be taken into consideration.

There were also rules relating to the pandemic,which should be complied with and officials dealing with the crisis should not be put in a delicate situation.