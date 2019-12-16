Daughter-in-law arrested for biting mother -in law’s forehead in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 16 : A 32-year old woman was arrested Monday for injuring her mother in law by biting on forehead in Pollachi in the district.

According to police, Nageswari (62) a document writer was living with her son Saravanakumar and daughter in law Kalpana for the last 15 years.However due to family dispute, both son and Kalpana left home and

started staying with his mother in law’s house in Chinnampaayam.

Saravanakumar used to visit her mother and help in her job and from the money given by the mother, he used to consume alcohol, which was objected to by Kalpana and started quarreling with Nageswari.

There was a quarrel between mother in law and daughter in law Monday also and in a fit of anger, Kalpana started biting the forehead of Nageswari resulting in bleeding injuries, which required six stitches, police said. Based on the complaint, the daughter in law was arrested .