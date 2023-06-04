DBS Bank India launches its first Invite-only credit card for premium consumers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DBS Bank India, a leading financial institution awarded the world’s best digital bank* announced the launch of the highly anticipated DBS Vantage card, an invite-only, super premium credit card that sets new standards for exclusivity and personalised experiences. This card will initially be offered to a select invitee list and provides benefits that include a host of luxury and lifestyle rewards. The “DBS Vantage Card” is the first of the several meticulously designed credit cards from DBS Bank India’s proprietary card portfolio, to be launched later this year.

The metal card comes with highly sought-after privileges including travel, fine dining, and complimentary sessions at prestigious golf courses. Cardholders will receive benefits such as luxury hotel memberships through either Taj Epicure, ITC Culinaire or Club Marriott. For the discerning global traveller, the card offers low fees on international transactions and unlimited airport lounge access with a 24-hour Visa concierge service. Eligibility for the “DBS Vantage Card” is based on the applicant’s existing liability relationship with the Bank and credit history.

The DBS Vantage Card has made the most of the Bank’s strong ties to Singapore to develop a world class proposition for travellers. The pathbreaking offering includes benefits such as 0% mark up on spends in Singapore (1.75% on spends in other international markets) and exclusive discounts for shoppers at select merchants in Singapore. Cardholders can also enjoy a 24-hour dedicated concierge service for travel, lifestyle, medical, and auto-related assistance, as well as one of the most unique duty-free offerings with 10% cashback (up to ₹1,500 per month).

Prashant Joshi, Managing Director & Head – Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, “The launch of the DBS Vantage Card is a big step for the bank in India as we continue to reimagine the customer experience, while bolstering our portfolio of retail offerings. As the demand for premium credit cards grows in the country, we believe that the DBS Vantage card will become one of the most sought-after of our proprietary cards and become a key enabler for our customers to ‘Live more, Bank Less’.”.” DBS Vantage Card, customers get special access to dining and stay experiences at 5-star hotels. They will also receive a welcome bonus of 10,000 Vantage Points (worth INR 10,000) with their first transaction. While this is an invite-only card, customers can check their eligibility on the DBS India website or reach out to the bank’s relationship managers for more details. In addition to the welcome bonus, DBS Vantage Card provides extra rewards based on spending thresholds.

Cardholders can earn an additional 10,000 bonus points on spends of INR 5,00,000 or 5,000 bonus points on spends of INR 3,00,000 in a calendar quarter. The card offers signature golfing experiences with four complimentary sessions per calendar year. DBS Vantage cardholders will earn 8 Vantage Points on every INR 200 spent internationally and 4 reward points on every INR 200 spent domestically. The DBS Vantage Card has an annual fee of INR 50,000. However, for DBS Bank’s Treasures Elite segment of customers, it comes at a price of INR 10,000 and for the Treasures segment, it is priced at INR 20,000. Further, this fee can be waived on spends of INR 10,00,000 and above in the preceding year, providing significant savings for the cardholders.