De Beers Forevermark Partners with Sumangali Jewellers in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : De Beers Forevermark, the world’s leading and trusted diamond jewellery brand associated with leading South Indian jeweller Sumangali Jewellers today. Talented film star Athulya Ravi graced the occasion.

The solidarity of these two brands have brought about an ideal association to offer exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional quality of diamonds. Their synergy has made it possible for an ideal collaboration offering the world’s most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds set in intricately designed, unique and beautiful jewelry.

Adorned with beautiful De Beers Forevermark jewellery, talented film star Athulya Ravi, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with De Beers Forevermark and Sumangali Jewellers. Diamonds hold a special place in every woman’s life and it makes me feel even more special today to wear this beautiful collection from De Beers Forevermark. These diamonds are rare, hand selected and beautiful. No doubt the women of Coimbatore will feel proud to wear these natural, genuine and sparkling diamonds.”

Celebrating the partnership, Mr. V. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Sumangali Jewellers said: “We are excited to be associated with De Beers Forevermark, a fine global diamond brand. Their timeless and classic collections crafted with natural diamonds already have a bond with women in South India, particularly the younger generation. By partnering with De Beers Forevermark, we want to offer our customers the perfect blend of the modern and traditional designs. The collaboration offers our customers a uniqueness that cannot be replicated.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark said: “The patrons of Coimbatore can now enjoy the stunning jewellery collections of De Beers Forevermark at Sumangali Jewellers. Trust and quality are the two most valuable attributes when buying diamonds and Sumangali Jewellers provides exquisite designs and craftsmanship to the customers. We partner with authorized retailers who are not only leaders in their field, but also meet the brand’s stringent criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. By launching our collections at the Sumangali Jewellers, we look forward to an enduring relationship with them.”

The Sumangali Jewellers showcases an array of De Beers Forevermarks’ exquisite jewellery designs, including the signature Forevermark Avaanti, Forevermark Icon and popular Forevermark Traditional Setting collections that includes rings, earrings, pendants and bangles.