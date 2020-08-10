Dehydrated female elephant dies in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 12-year old female elephant, which was found fatigued and unconscious due to dehydration died in the early hours of Monday, without responding to treatment, the 17th in the last eight months in the district.

The forest guards on morning rounds Sunday had noticed the elephant lying unconscious at Boluvampatti range, on the foothills of Siruvani hills on the outskirts and informed the Forest Department officials.

Veterinarian, Dr Prabu, along with other official rushed to the spot and administered over 50 glucose vials, and necessary antibiotics and vitamins to boost its energy and revive it.

Though the elephant showed some improvement in the condition, it died in the early hours, department sources said.

This is the 17th elephant dying in Coimbatore district in the last eight months, due to various reasons and the department had already formed a special committee to find out the reasons for the death.

Meanwhile, department officials are monitoring the movement of an injured wild elephant, which was found standing near the railway track in

Madukkarai forest range, on the outskirts bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A goods train driver had informed the railway officials about the elephant, following which forest department officials were alerted and a special team is monitoring the movement of the elephant, said to be a case of hit and run,

they said.