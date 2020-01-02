Delay in counting and announcing results in Nilgiris, Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : There was delay in counting of votes and also in announcing the results in various wards due to various reasons in Nilgiris and Tirupur districts Thursday.

The polls to rural local bodies were held in two phases in the districts and the counting began at 8 AM.

As counting began in St. Antonys school in Coonoor in Nilgiris district, a herd of Indian gaur entered the booth, resulting in the agents, candidates and poll officials running helter skelter fearing for their lives.

Some personnel on security duty rushed there and managed to drive away the bisons after which the counting began, official sources said.

Similarly, the counting process was delayed in Periyapalayam near Avanashi in Tirupur District, since breakfast was not served to the polling officials and also to the security staff.

Senior district officials arranged for their food and the process resumed immediately, they said.

In another incident, the agents of different political parties refused to allow the counting as there was no seal on the ballot boxes and also the sacks, in which boxes were kept in Paduvanpalli village near Sulur here.

A group of workers belonging to DMK and other opposition parties laid siege of booths in Sulur and Madukkarai in the district for the delay in announcing the results, despite conclusion of counting four hours before.

Similar complaints were received from Salem district, particularly from a booth in Edapadi, the home town of Chief Minister, K Palanisamy and Kolathur.