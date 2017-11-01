01 Nov 2017, Edition - 841, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Shimla: Congress releases election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls
  • Chidambaram’s remark is harmful for the country. Congress will have to face consequences for this: Nitin Gadkari
  • Rupee spurts 12 paise against dollar to 64.63
  • Two students killed by lightening in Tamil Nadu
  • Manhattan Attack: US President Donald Trump orders ‘extreme vetting’ of foreign travellers
  • Sensex soars 200 points; Nifty hits 10,400 level for the first time
  • Underworld gangster Rizwan arrested. Rizwan attempted to murder Tarak Fatah
Coimbatore

Delhi-CBE-Singapore flight from Nov 18

Covai Post Network
November 1, 2017

Air India Express on Wednesday formally announced the introduction of a flight from Delhi-Coimbatore-Singapore from November 18.

An attractive inaugural fare of Rs.12,000 was also announced and the services will be thrice a week, a release from local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The announcement was made by Air India Express Ltd CEO K Shyam Sundar and Air India Regional Director M.V. Joshi, during an interactive session held here with the travel agents of the region.

Based on the representations by travel agents, Shyam Sundar also announced that flight tickets can be sold directly to the USA and Europe from Coimbatore across Air India network.

The Chamber, along with Kongu Global Forum, CII Coimbatore and local industrial associations welcomed the announcement and expressed hope that many more such flights which will soon give Coimbatore a strategic place in the aviation map of the nation.

