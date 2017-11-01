Delhi-CBE-Singapore flight from Nov 18

Air India Express on Wednesday formally announced the introduction of a flight from Delhi-Coimbatore-Singapore from November 18.

An attractive inaugural fare of Rs.12,000 was also announced and the services will be thrice a week, a release from local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

The announcement was made by Air India Express Ltd CEO K Shyam Sundar and Air India Regional Director M.V. Joshi, during an interactive session held here with the travel agents of the region.

Based on the representations by travel agents, Shyam Sundar also announced that flight tickets can be sold directly to the USA and Europe from Coimbatore across Air India network.

The Chamber, along with Kongu Global Forum, CII Coimbatore and local industrial associations welcomed the announcement and expressed hope that many more such flights which will soon give Coimbatore a strategic place in the aviation map of the nation.