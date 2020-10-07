Demand for setting up Hindu Temple welfare board in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Demanding for setting up a Hindu Temple Welfare Board to manage the day to day affairs of all the temples in Tamil Nadu, Hindu Makkal Katchi Vivekananda Peoples Movement staged a demonstration here.

The State president of the organisation Shivaprakash led the demonstration, during which the activists demanded for bring all the historic temples under one welfare board.

The pontiffs of all the maths in the state should be made honorary presidents and a retired IAS officer as its Special office to manage the temples.

Moreover, all the properties, land and other belongings to the temples should be retrieved from the encroachers and be brought under the Board, they said.

The income from the temples should be used only for the temple maintenance, the staff and workers and also to assist the temples with lesser income, the organisation said.