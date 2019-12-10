Demo seeking new houses for housing unit owners in Singanallur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK is organising a massive protest demonstration on December 13 seeking to construct new houses in place of the dilapidated TNHB apartments near Farmers Shandy in Singanallur in the city.

Nearly 960 houses in the 17.55 acre of land were constructed and bought by the public 35 years ago and due to poor quality of materials used by TNHB all the houses were in dilapidated condition and collapse any time, DMK MLA, N Karthik said today.

Holding the Government responsible for the condition and the house owners were in a dilemma about their future, Karthik said that despite raising the issue in the State assembly from 2016 to 2018, the government has neglected this dangerous matter.

To condemn the attitude of the Government and also demanding TNHB for constructing new houses after demolishing the present structure for the owners itself, the party will stage a demonstration near the shandy on December 13, he said.