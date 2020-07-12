Deserted look during second Sunday lock down in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Thickly crowded spots on normal days wore deserted look in Coimbatore and Tirupur today, the second Sunday of the lock downs, announced by the Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection.

Shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters and majority of the vehicles remained indoors, leading to a deserted look across the city, amidst the vigil by more than 1,500 police personnel.

In nearby Tirupur, a major knitwear hub, over 6,000 hosiery making units were closed and the shops and commercial establishments on major thickly crowded areas like Pusha Circle, Old Bus Stand wore a deserted look.

The arterial roads connecting Coimbatore, Mangalam, Avanashi.also found without any traffic.