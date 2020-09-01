Devotees not in rush mood for Coimbatore temple visit

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The people have not not come out of Coronavirus scare and maintaining social distancing in the majority of the temples

in and around the city, despite opening after a gap of nearly five months.

The devotees who were waiting for relief from the mental depression from the virus scare and kept themselves indoors, are coming out with

caution, which is evident on the temple premises, particularly bigger ones like Perur Patteeshwarar Temple.

There was no unusual rush to the get the glimpse of the deity or accept theertham, flowers and prasadam from the priest in the early hours, as it is banned, and majority of the devotees were found curious and anxious to visit the temple.

They were found standing in queue by maintaining social distancing, with face masks, particularly the women.

All the major temples, like Koniamman Temple, Dandumariamman temples witnessed the similar situation.

With government announcing some relaxations, malls are also waiting for the regular customers.

About 400 government buses were operated in the district, while only 140 in nearby Tirupur district.

All the major bus stands such as Gandhipuram, Central, Ukkadam and Singanallur, are kept ready to receive the commuters, after spraying disinfectants.

Depending on the need, the buses will be increased gradually.

Meanwhile, all the jewelleries and gold workshop remained shut for another six days considering the increasing number of positive cases.

Coimbatore Jewellers’ and Jewellery Manufacturers Associations decided to take the step, after consultations with health department officials and, leading doctors.