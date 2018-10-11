  • Download mobile app

Devotees to take out march against SC Sabarimala verdict in Coimbatore on Oct 13

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

Coimbatore : Protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to the hill shrine of Sabarimala, Coimbatore Sree Ayyappa Seva Sangham is organising a massive procession here on October 13.

Over 25,000 devotees, including women, were expected to participate in the procession through the main thoroughfare, covering nearly 5 km, chanting traditional ‘saranam Ayyappa’, Sangham president K K Ramachandran said.

The Sangham and devotees wanted to follow the age-old tradition at the hills, restricting the entry of female between the age of 10 and 50 years, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

