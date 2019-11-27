  • Download mobile app
27 Nov 2019, Edition - 1597, Wednesday
DFO who accepted bribe placed under suspension

Covai Post Network

November 27, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 27 : The district fire officer (DFO), Balasubramanian, who was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 for an official work recently, was Wednesday placed under suspension.

Based on a complaint by Baladhandapani, Balasubramaniam had sought Rs.50,000 and settled for Rs.40,000 to issue a no-objection certificate to start a pertol bunk.

The sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption wing laid a trap and held the DFO while accepting the chemical coated money on November 8 and booked case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Pending inquiry, Balasubramaniam was placed under suspension. 

