Dhyanalinga offers peace of mind: Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam On His Visit to Isha Yoga Center

“It was a pleasure to visit Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation and receive the darshan of various consecrated places. Dhyanalingam offers peace of mind,” said the 24th Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam sree la sree Ambalavana Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal on his visit to Isha Yoga Center (IYC) in Coimbatore.

“Lakhs of people not only from Tamil Nadu but also from all over the world come here to learn yoga and benefit from it. These yoga exercises will help improve their physical health. It also gives peace of mind. We visited Thevara Padasala (Isha Samskriti) and Goshala. The Goshala is very well-maintained. This is a great blessing,” he added.

“Isha’s initiatives like teaching natural farming and undertaking tree planting work are highly commendable. We congratulate all those who are running the Isha Foundation well.”

The revered Swamigal reached IYC last night, June 18th, where hundreds of people staying in the Yoga Center turned up to welcome the sage. He was accorded a welcome in accordance with the long-standing tradition of welcoming sages of Mutts. Maha Sannidhanam later in the night visited the iconic 112-feet Adiyogi, where a special Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a unique 14-minute video imaging show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi, was organised for him.

This morning, Maha Sannidhanam was accompanied in a procession for the darshan of various consecrated spaces including Linga Bhairavi Devi, Dhyanalinga, and Surya Kund. A traditional Kailasha Vathiyam was offered during the procession.

After the darshan, he visited Maatu Mane, Isha’s cowshed where native Indian cow breeds from various parts of the country are reared. During his visit to Isha Samskriti, a school for traditional Indian art forms, the students performed Kalaripayattu for the Swamigal. All through his visit, the Swamigal was gracious in blessing hundreds of visitors and meditators in Isha.

The Isha Yoga Center situated at the foothills of Velliangiri, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, is a sacred space for self-transformation, where people dedicate time towards their inner growth. The Center is dedicated to fostering inner transformation and creating an established state of well-being in individuals. The center offers all four major paths of yoga – kriya (energy), gnana (knowledge), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion), drawing people from all over the world.