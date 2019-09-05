Difficult to win by-elections when two other parties ruling at Centre and State

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Taking a dig at AIADMK leaders, who stated that DMK’s victory from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was not a win, since it was with a thin margin, DMK president, M K Stalin Thursday asked whether they accepted the victory of some 20 MLAs, including Minister, Pandiarajan who had won by a low margin of 50 to 2,000 votes in 2016 elections.

Speaking after releasing a book authored by former minister, M Kannappan here, Stalin said that win in the Vellore by-election by about 8,000 votes was an historic one, as it was normally difficult to win a by poll, when two other parties were ruling at the Centre (BJP) and in the State (Tamil Nadu).

He also told those who had asked what the 39 MPs would achieve for the State that all the MPs took oath in Tamil and raised the issue of NEET,cauvery and other issues affecting Tamil Nadu like Hydrocarbon project.

DMK would have captured power in the State, if it had won all the by-polls held to the State assembly two months ago, he said.

The party will return to power after winning 200 seats, if not all the 234 seats, in the next general elections and no no one can touch it in another 25years, he said and exhorted the party workers to work to achieve the goal.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister, K Palanisamy, who is on foreign tour to to attract investment, Stalin said that DMK will organise a function to facilitate him if brought in successful investment creating jobs.

Stalin said that he had already raised the issue of investment to the tune of nearly five lakh crore reportedly received during two Global Investors Meets and sough a whitepaper.