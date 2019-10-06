Dinakaran should resign if he is grateful to disqualified MLAs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Former AMMK spokesperson, K Pugalendi Sunday came down heavily on AMMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran for leaving 17 MLAs on the streets and remaining himself as an MLA.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with his supporters on the city outskirts, Pugalendi tendered an open apology for making Dhinakaran the leader of AMMK, who turned out to be a ‘tiger in the garb of cow.’

Claiming that Dhinakaran has swindled huge money belonging to V K Sasikala, he said that he has all the secrets and documents to prove and will not spare him.

The MLAs, who lost their membership were put under mental stress due to Dinakaran’s decision by preventing them from not not going for appeal against the disqualification, he said.

” If he is grateful to the disqualified MLAs, Dhinakaran should immediately tender his resignation as an MLA,” he said

Stating that he was a hardcore loyalist of former chief minister, Jayalalitha and not not planning to join BJP, Pugalendi said that a decision will be taken in a week.

Sasikala, after her return from the jail, will support the AIADMK government Pugalendi claimed.