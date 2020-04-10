  • Download mobile app
10 Apr 2020, Edition - 1732, Friday
Coimbatore

Disinfection tunnel installed at Coimbatore Collectorate, corporation office

Covai Post Network

April 10, 2020

Coimbatore, Apr 10 : To protect the staff and other visitors, a  Corona Disinfection Tunnel was installed at the entrance of the district collectorate here.

Collector, K Rajamani inaugurated this portable tunnel, which spray disinfectants on the people who walked through it for about five seconds.

The disinfection is a fine mist of Sodium-Hypochlorite in a water-base at 0.5 ppm, nozzles have fitted throughout the length of the tunnel to spray the disinfectant solution.

Similarly, another tunnel was set up at the Corporation office for its staff.

The administration has already installed four such tunnels in farmers’ shandy in the city, to protect both the consumers and traders, who were at high risk. 

