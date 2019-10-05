District authorities urged not to allow pooja in government offices

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Dravidar Viduthalai Iyakkam Saturday petitioned the district authorities seeking not not to allow to perform traditional and religious poojas like Ayudha pooja in Government offices.

Citing various government orders against performing such poojas, particularly during Hindu festivals, the organisation district secretary, V Nirmal Kumar said that some officials were taking advantage of the festival and collecting money for such practices.

This was completely against the secular fabric of the Government offices also the sentiments of those belonging to other religions, he said.

The petitions were submitted to District Collector, City police commissioner and Superintendent of Police.