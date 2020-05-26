  • Download mobile app
26 May 2020
Coimbatore

DMK agri wing organise arrested again in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 26, 2020

Coimbatore : Police today arrested DMK Urban East District Agricultural wing organiser Ramamurthy, who was already arrested in another case,  and remanded to judicial custody till June nine.

Ramamurthy was arrested a week ago based on a complaint for allegedly making defamatory statements against Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, which was condemned by DMK president M K Stalin and other party leaders.

Based on another complaint, Saravanapatti police arrested Ramamurthy, who was brought to the Court, after registering case under sesction 751c, 384, 506 (2).

He was produced before 2nd Judicial Magistrate Gnanasambandham, who in turn remanded him to custody till June nine.

Later he was taken Udumalpet sub-jail, where he was lodged earlier.

Hearing the news, a large number of DMK workers, including MLAbN Karthik gathered at the court and raised slogans against AIADMK government for foisting false cases against the partymen. 

