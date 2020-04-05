DMK functionary arrested for preventing to carry out coronavirus census

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A DMK functionary was arrested here Sunday for preventing a few health workers from taking door to door census

to identify the persons with any symptoms of fever, cold and cough.

According to police, Ismail, a local functionary in karumbukadai area, attempted to prevent the workers, including some Anganawadi staff from carrying out the campaign.

He reportedly threatened the women staff Saturday evening, following which a complaint was lodged in nearby police station.

Based on the complaint, Ismail was arrested Sunday, after registering cases under five sections, including preventing government servants from carrying out official duty and Atrocities against Women’s Act.